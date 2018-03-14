Tour Tiger Woods' ex-wife's $50 million Florida mansion

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. - Tiger Woods' ex-wife, Elin Nordegren, is selling her 25,878-square-foot Florida mansion for $49.5 million.

Nordegren, 38, a former model, divorced Woods in 2010 after his string of affairs was exposed.

Woods, now 42, admitted at the time, “I was unfaithful. I had affairs. I cheated. What I did was not acceptable ... I have a lot to atone for.”

[PHOTOS: Nordegren's Fla. mansion]

The oceanfront home, near Seminole Golf Club, offers 11 bedrooms, 15 bathrooms and three half-bedrooms, the New York Post reported. The master bedroom has his and hers bathrooms, a walk-in closet, three fireplaces and a balcony for enjoying the sights and sounds of the Atlantic Ocean.

The property also has a temperature-controlled wine cellar, a home cinema and a fitness center.

Outside, there’s a swimming pool with a water slide, a spa, a half basketball court and a putting green.

Nordegren and Woods were married six years and are parents to Sam, 10, and Charlie, 8.

Nordegren said she and Woods have put their troubles behind them, according to the Post.

“He is a great father,” she said.

Woods, meanwhile, is preparing for the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, a tournament he's won eight times.

Woods finished in second place last week on the PGA Tour as he makes his way back from injuries.

