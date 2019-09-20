What apartments will $1,200 rent you in Florida Center North, today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Florida Center North?

According to Walk Score, this Orlando neighborhood is car-dependent, is quite bikeable and has some transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one-bedroom in Florida Center North is currently hovering around $938.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got $1,200/month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

5100 Millenia Waters Drive

Listed at $1,110/month, this 709-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 5100 Millenia Waters Drive.

The unit has a walk-in closet, hardwood floors and a dishwasher. The building offers garage parking and secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are allowed.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

4618 Middlebrook Road

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit located at 4618 Middlebrook Road. It's listed for $1,119/month for its 650 square feet.

Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool and a fitness center. The listing also promises a walk-in closet and hardwood floors in the unit. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

4716 Walden Circle

Finally, check out this 1,020-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo that's located at 4716 Walden Circle. It's listed for $1,190/month.

The condo comes with a walk-in closet and air conditioning. Pets are not allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.