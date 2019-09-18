What apartments will $1,200 rent you in South Semoran, right now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in South Semoran?

According to Walk Score, this Orlando neighborhood is moderately walkable and has some bike infrastructure. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in South Semoran is currently hovering around $950.

So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $1,200/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

4560 Commander Drive, #1338

Listed at $1,125/month, this 1,054-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit is located at 4560 Commander Drive.

In the unit, you can expect high ceilings and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a fitness center, outdoor space and a swimming pool. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

4630 Commander Drive, #1017

Located at 4630 Commander Drive, here's a 1,054-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit that's listed for $1,150/month.

Pets are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

4200 Thornbriar Lane, #E303

Finally, check out this 1,000-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit that's located at 4200 Thornbriar Lane. It's listed for $1,200/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate outdoor space and a swimming pool. You can also expect to find a walk-in closet in the unit. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are welcome. Expect a $100.00 administrative fee and a $50. application fee.

