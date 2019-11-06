What apartments will $1,400 rent you in Florida Center North, this month?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Florida Center North?

According to Walk Score, this Orlando neighborhood requires a car for most errands, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Florida Center North is currently hovering around $950.

So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $1,400/month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

4860 Cypress Woods Drive

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit located at 4860 Cypress Woods Drive. It's listed for $1,349/month for its 539 square feet.

Amenities offered in the building include a fitness center, on-site laundry and a swimming pool. The unit also comes with hardwood flooring. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed.

5164 Conroy Road

Next, there's this 988-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit at 5164 Conroy Road that's going for $1,375/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking, a fitness center, a swimming pool, secured entry and outdoor space. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

4771 Walden Circle

Then, check out this 1,079-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's located at 4771 Walden Circle. It's listed for $1,399/month.

Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool and on-site laundry. The residence also has a balcony and hardwood flooring. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are welcome.

4897 Cypress Woods Drive

Lastly, located at 4897 Cypress Woods Drive is this 1,405-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit. It's listed for $1,400/month.

Building amenities include a fitness center, outdoor space, a swimming pool and secured entry. Cats and dogs are not allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

