What apartments will $1,700 rent you in Central Business District, this month?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Central Business District?

According to Walk Score, this Orlando neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and has excellent transit. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Central Business District is currently hovering around $1,250.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got $1,700/month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

125 E. Pine St.

Listed at $1,613/month, this 590-square-foot studio apartment is located at 125 E. Pine St.

In the unit, expect to see hardwood flooring and quartz countertops. When it comes to building amenities, expect a fitness center and a swimming pool. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are allowed.

860 N. Orange Ave.

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit situated at 860 N. Orange Ave. It's listed for $1,650/month for its 1,070 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and a fitness center. In the unit, you'll see a fireplace and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, good: Cats and dogs are allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

55 W. Church St.

Lastly, here's a 1,224-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 55 W. Church St. that's going for $1,673/month.

The unit features hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. The building boasts secured entry and garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are welcome.

