What apartments will $2,000 rent you in Lake Nona Central, right now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Lake Nona Central?

If you're seeking an apartment, you know how hard it can be to find a great spot that fits right within your budget. Fortunately, Lake Nona Central has plenty of current local listings to give you a snapshot of your options. And according to Walk Score, this Orlando neighborhood isn't very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has minimal transit options.

We took a look at local listings for apartments in Orlando via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings available for up to $2,000/month. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

7650 Lower Gateway Loop

Listed at $1,908/month, this 1,689-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 7650 Lower Gateway Loop.

The unit has a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. The building has garage parking. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted.

11889 Nautica Drive

Next, there's this three-bedroom, three-bathroom unit over at 11889 Nautica Drive. It's listed for $1,995/month for its 1,720 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Also, expect to find carpeted floors in the unit. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

12219 Pescara Lane

Here's a 1,554-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit at 12219 Pescara Lane that's going for $2,000/month.

You can expect granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and carpeted floors in the residence. The building boasts a swimming pool, a fitness center and secured entry. Pets are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

