What apartments will $2,000 rent you in Lake Nona Central, this month?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Lake Nona Central?

Finding a the ideal spot can be a challenge if you're looking for an apartment with a specific price range in mind. Fortunately, Lake Nona Central has plenty of current local listings to help you get a sense of the local market. And according to Walk Score, this Orlando neighborhood isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and doesn't offer many public transit options.

We took a look at local listings for apartments in Orlando via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings going for less than $2,000 / month. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

7650 Lower Gateway Loop

Here's a three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit over at 7650 Lower Gateway Loop. It's listed for $1,950/month for its 1,689 square feet.

The residence has a fireplace, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

11924 Fiore Drive

Next, there's this 1,600-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit at 11924 Fiore Drive. It's going for $1,950/month.

You can expect stainless steel appliances and a mix of tile and carpeted floors in the unit. The building boasts a fitness center, secured entry, outdoor space and a swimming pool. Animals are not allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

11888 Fiore Drive

Then, check out this 1,554-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit that's located at 11888 Fiore Drive. It's listed for $1,975/month.

The building boasts a fitness center, a swimming pool and secured entry. In the residence, expect to find carpeted floors and stainless steel appliances. Dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

11835 James Bay Drive

Located at 11835 James Bay Drive, here's a 1,810-square-foot three-bedroom, three-bathroom unit that's listed for $1,995/month.

The apartment comes with a walk-in closet. The building offers a fitness center, a swimming pool, outdoor space and secured entry. Animals are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

