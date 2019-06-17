What will $1,000 rent you in Florida Center North, this month?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Florida Center North?

According to Walk Score, this Orlando neighborhood isn't very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Florida Center North is currently hovering around $875.

So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $1,000/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

4618 Middlebrook Road

Listed at $919/month, this 450-square-foot studio apartment is located at 4618 Middlebrook Road.

The building features a fitness center, a swimming pool and on-site laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property.

(See the complete listing here.)

4771 Walden Circle

Next, there's this studio apartment over at 4771 Walden Circle. It's listed for $949/month for its 517 square feet.

The building features on-site laundry, outdoor space and a swimming pool. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are welcome.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

4659 Cason Cove Drive

Here's a 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 4659 Cason Cove Drive that's going for $950/month.

Expect to find a in-unit laundry, a balcony and granite countertops. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. The listing specifies a $75 application fee.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline