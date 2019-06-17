What will $1,000 rent you in South Semoran, this month?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in South Semoran?

According to Walk Score, this Orlando neighborhood isn't very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in South Semoran is currently hovering around $925.

So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $1,000 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

4642 Commander Drive

Listed at $925/month, this 735-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 4642 Commander Drive.

The unit comes with carpeted floors and a walk-in closet. The building has a fitness center, outdoor space and a swimming pool. Pets are not welcome. Expect a $75 application fee.

5773 Gatlin Ave.

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 5773 Gatlin Ave. It's also listed for $925/month for its 636 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a fitness center, secured entry and a swimming pool. In the apartment, the listing promises in-unit laundry. Animals are not permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

5540 Devonbriar Way

Here's a 580-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 5540 Devonbriar Way that's going for $950/month.

The unit features air conditioning, a balcony and a dishwasher. Amenities offered in the building include a fitness center, outdoor space and a swimming pool. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

3312 S. Semoran Blvd.

Finally, check out this 440-square-foot studio apartment that's located at 3312 S. Semoran Blvd. It's listed for $989/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a fitness center, on-site laundry and a swimming pool. In the unit, you'll see a balcony. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

