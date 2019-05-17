What will $1,000 rent you in South Semoran, today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in South Semoran?

According to Walk Score, this Orlando neighborhood is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in South Semoran is currently hovering around $925.

So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $1,000 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

4350 Perkinshire Lane, #Q111

Listed at $1,000/month, this 580-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 4350 Perkinshire Lane, #Q111.

In the unit, look for hardwood floors and air conditioning. Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Cats and dogs are not allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

5540 Devonbriar Way, #H201

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo situated at 5540 Devonbriar Way, #H201. It's listed for $950/month for its 580 square feet of space.

The building offers outdoor space, a swimming pool and a fitness center. In the condo, look for in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and a balcony. Pets are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

5530 Chrishire Way, #D211

Here's a 580-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 5530 Chrishire Way, #D211 that's going for $925/month.

The building offers outdoor space and a swimming pool. In the unit, you'll get a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and a patio. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee, but there is a $100 admin fee.

