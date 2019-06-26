What will $1,100 rent you in Florida Center North, right now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Florida Center North?

According to Walk Score, this Orlando neighborhood requires a car for most errands, is bikeable and has some transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Florida Center North is currently hovering around $875.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got $1,100 / month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

4771 Walden Circle

Listed at $1,019/month, this 719-square-foot one bathroom, one bedroom apartment is located at 4771 Walden Circle.

The unit offers hardwood flooring and a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

5463 Vineland Road

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 5463 Vineland Road. It's listed for $1,025/month for its 723 square feet.

The building features on-site laundry, a fitness center, secured entry and assigned parking. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

4860 Cypress Woods Drive

Here's a 539-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 4860 Cypress Woods Drive that's going for $1,029/month.

In the unit, expect to see hardwood flooring. The building boasts on-site laundry, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

4615 Cason Cove Drive

Next, check out this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 4615 Cason Cove Drive. It's listed for $1,050/month.

The building offers a swimming pool, outdoor space, secured entry and a fitness center. In the unit, expect to see air conditioning. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

4618 Middlebrook Road

Located at 4618 Middlebrook Road, here's a 650-square-foot one bedroom, one bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,099/month.

The unit includes a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. When it comes to building amenities, expect a fitness center and a swimming pool. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are permitted.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline