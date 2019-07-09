What will $1,300 rent you in Florida Center North, this month?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Florida Center North?

According to Walk Score, this Orlando neighborhood is car-dependent, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one-bedroom in Florida Center North is currently hovering around $875.

So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $1,300/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

4860 Cypress Woods Drive

Listed at $1,239/month, this 626-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 4860 Cypress Woods Drive.

Expect to see hardwood floors in the unit. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, a fitness center and a swimming pool. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

4618 Middlebrook Road

Next, there's this studio apartment located at 4618 Middlebrook Road. It's also listed for $1,239/month for its 950 square feet.

The building boasts a swimming pool and a fitness center. In the unit, you'll see hardwood floors and a walk-in closet. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

4000 Middlebrook Road

Here's a 780-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 4000 Middlebrook Road that's going for $1,249/month.

In the unit, expect to see a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Building amenities include a fitness center and secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the full listing here.)

5475 Vineland Road

Located at 5475 Vineland Road, here's a 1,142-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit that's listed for $1,300/month.

The unit has hardwood floors and granite countertops. Building amenities include a swimming pool, a fitness center and on-site laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.