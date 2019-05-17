What will $1,400 rent you in Baldwin Park, this month?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Baldwin Park?

According to Walk Score, this Orlando neighborhood is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and has minimal transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Baldwin Park is currently hovering around $1,360.

So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $1,400 / month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

4460 Lower Park Road

Listed at $1,394/month, this 657-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 4460 Lower Park Road.

The building features outdoor space, a residents' lounge and a swimming pool. In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. The listing specifies a $75 application fee and a $250 admin fee.

2055 Lake Baldwin Lane

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom situated at 2055 Lake Baldwin Lane. It's listed for $1,357/month for its 756 square feet of space.

In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Both cats and dogs are welcome. Building amenities include a swimming pool, a fitness center and garage parking.

5375 Starboard St.

Here's an 870-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 5375 Starboard St. that's going for $1,344/month.

Building amenities include a fitness center, a swimming pool, outdoor space and secured entry. In the unit, you'll get hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a balcony. Both cats and dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

