What will $1,400 rent you in Central Business District, today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Central Business District?

According to Walk Score, this Orlando neighborhood has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Central Business District is currently hovering around $1,325.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got $1,400 / month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

151 E. Washington St.

Listed at $1,350/month, this 975-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 151 E. Washington St.

In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool. Pets are not allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

335 N. Magnolia Ave.

Next, here's a studio apartment located at 335 N. Magnolia Ave. It's listed for $1,370/month for its 586 square feet.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and garage parking. In the apartment, the listing promises a dishwasher and hardwood floors. Cats and dogs are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

150 E. Robinson St.

Then, check out this 525-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 150 E. Robinson St. It's listed for $1,399/month.

When it comes to building amenities, you can expect a swimming pool and garage parking. The unit also has air conditioning, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Pets are not permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

668 N. Orange Ave.

Located at 668 N. Orange Ave., here's a 588-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's also listed for $1,399/month.

You can expect to find a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet in the unit. The building offers a fitness center. Pet owners, rejoice: Cats and dogs are allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

