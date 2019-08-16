What will $1,400 rent you in Florida Center North, this month?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Florida Center North?

According to Walk Score, this Orlando neighborhood isn't very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one-bedroom in Florida Center North is currently hovering around $875.

So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $1,400/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

4618 Middlebrook Road

Here's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit over at 4618 Middlebrook Road. It's listed for $1,339/month for its 850 square feet.

Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool and a fitness center. In the unit, expect to find hardwood floors and a walk-in closet. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property.

5100 Millenia Waters Drive

Next, here's an 832-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 5100 Millenia Waters Drive that's going for $1,356/month.

The unit has a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and hardwood floors. The building boasts secured entry and garage parking. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

5471 Vineland Road

Finally, located at 5471 Vineland Road, here's a 1,142-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit that's listed for $1,365/month.

In the residence, you'll see in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. The building boasts a swimming pool and outdoor space. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

