What will $1,500 rent you in Airport North, right now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Airport North?

According to Walk Score, this Orlando neighborhood is car-dependent, is fairly bikeable and doesn't offer many public transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Airport North is currently hovering around $1,759.

So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $1,500/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

7800 Jubilee Park Blvd.

Listed at $1,404/month, this 824-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 7800 Jubilee Park Blvd.

The residence offers in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and hardwood floors. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted.

6620 S. Goldenrod Road

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit situated at 6620 S. Goldenrod Road. It's listed for $1,450/month for its 1,200 square feet.

The building features a fitness center, a swimming pool and garage parking. The unit also has high ceilings. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

6000 Bent Pine Drive

Here's a 919-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 6000 Bent Pine Drive that's going for $1,459/month.

The residence includes in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. A fitness center is listed as a building amenity. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are permitted here. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

