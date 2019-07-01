What will $1,500 rent you in Central Business District, this month?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Central Business District?

According to Walk Score, this Orlando neighborhood is moderately walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Central Business District is currently hovering around $1,325.

So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $1,500/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

777 N. Orange Ave.

Listed at $1,409/month, this 613-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 777 N. Orange Ave.

The residence includes a dishwasher and air conditioning. Building amenities include a fitness center and a swimming pool. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are permitted. Expect a one-time pet fee of $400. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

668 N. Orange Ave.

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 668 N. Orange Ave. It's listed for $1,459/month for its 696 square feet.

A residents lounge is listed as a building amenity. In the unit, the listing promises in-unit laundry, a balcony and a walk-in closet. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed. There's a $400 pet fee. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

100 Lake Ave.

Here's a 740-square-foot studio apartment at 100 Lake Ave. that's going for $1,493/month.

The unit include a balcony and in-unit laundry. The building features a swimming pool and an elevator. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. Look out for a $200 deposit and a $75 application fee.

300 E. South St.

Finally, check out this 1,115-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit that's located at 300 E. South St. It's listed for $1,500/month.

In the unit, expect to see a balcony and a walk-in closet. Animals are not allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

