What will $1,500 rent you in Florida Center North, this month?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Florida Center North?

According to Walk Score, this Orlando neighborhood requires a car for most errands, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Florida Center North is currently hovering around $875.

So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $1,500 / month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

4678 Pembrook Place

Listed at $1,430/month, this 1,263-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 4678 Pembrook Place.

Look for a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting in the unit. Building amenities include outdoor space, a swimming pool and additional storage space. Hairball alert: Cats are allowed.

4700 Cason Cove Dr.

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit situated at 4700 Cason Cove Drive. It's listed for $1,439/month for its 962 square feet.

The building has secured entry, on-site laundry and a fitness center. In the unit, you'll find a walk-in closet. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.

4860 Cypress Woods Dr.

Here's a 1,034-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit at 4860 Cypress Woods Drive that's going for $1,449/month.

The listing promises hardwood flooring in the residence. When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, on-site laundry and a fitness center. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are welcome.

4618 Middlebrook Rd.

Located at 4618 Middlebrook Road, here's a 1,030-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit that's listed for $1,459/month.

The residence includes a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. When it comes to building amenities, expect a fitness center and a swimming pool. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

