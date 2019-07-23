What will $1,600 rent you in Central Business District, right now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Central Business District?

According to Walk Score, this Orlando neighborhood is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one-bedroom in Central Business District is currently hovering around $1,325.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got $1,600/month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

777 N. Orange Ave.

Listed at $1,519/month, this 725-square-foot apartment is located at 777 N. Orange Ave.

The listing promises a fireplace, hardwood floors and a walk-in closet in the unit. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

890 N. Orange Ave.

Here's a 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 890 N. Orange Ave. that's going for $1,541/month.

Expect to see a balcony, a dishwasher and air conditioning in the residence. Building amenities include assigned parking. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

911 N. Orange Ave.

Next, check out this 1,147-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo that's located at 911 N. Orange Ave. It's listed for $1,575/month.

The building boasts a fitness center, garage parking and a swimming pool. You can also expect to find air conditioning and stainless steel appliances in the condo. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

