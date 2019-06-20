What will $1,600 rent you in South Eola, right now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in South Eola?

According to Walk Score, this Orlando neighborhood has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has good transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in South Eola is currently hovering around $1,534.

So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $1,600 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

101 Lake Ave.

Listed at $1,522/month, this 740-square-foot studio apartment is located at 101 Lake Ave.

In the apartment, expect to see hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. When it comes to building amenities, expect a fitness center. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are allowed. The listing specifies a $250 pet fee.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

Lake Avenue

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at Lake Avenue. It's listed for $1,580/month.

The building boasts assigned parking. In the apartment, expect to find a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

420 E. Church St.

Here's a 638-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 420 E. Church St. that's going for $1,589/month.

The unit comes with a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. The building boasts assigned parking. Both cats and dogs are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the full listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline