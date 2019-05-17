What will $1,700 rent you in Central Business District, this month?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Central Business District?

According to Walk Score, this Orlando neighborhood is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Central Business District is currently hovering around $1,320.

So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $1,700/month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

102 Lake Ave.

Listed at $1,676/month, this 754-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 102 Lake Ave.

In the unit, expect hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Building amenities include assigned parking, a swimming pool and an elevator. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

335 S. Magnolia Ave.

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 335 S. Magnolia Ave. It's listed for $1,663/month for its 648 square feet of space.

In the unit, you can expect air conditioning. A business center is listed as a building amenity. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

55 W. Church St., #201

Here's an 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 55 W. Church St., #201, that's going for $1,650/month.

Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed on this property.

