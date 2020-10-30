Jill Biden coming to Orlando for final weekend of early voting

ORLANDO, Fla. – Former Second Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be making the rounds in Florida Sunday to encourage voters to take advantage of the final weekend of early voting ahead of Election Day.

Biden will make stops in Orlando, Tampa and Tallahassee on Sunday. The Biden campaign did not release anymore details but said they will be released closer to her visit.

Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden and his supporters have been in Florida a lot leading up to the election. Former President Barack Obama made a stop in Orlando earlier this week and Biden was in Tampa and Broward County on Thursday.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is also making Florida a frequent stop on the campaign trail. He also was in Tampa Thursday for a rally.

More than half of the over 3.3 million registered voters in Central Florida’s 10 counties have voted already by mail or in-person during early voting as of Friday morning.