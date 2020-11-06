WATCH: Livestreams offer look at vote-counting in key battleground states

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)



All eyes are on key battleground states as the presidential election comes down to the wire.

President Donald Trump is hoping to win a second term, while his opponent Joe Biden hopes to swing the White House back to the Democrats.

As of early Friday, Biden is now leading Trump in Georgia by less than 1,000 votes, with thousands left to count.

Biden overtook Trump in the number of ballots counted in the battleground, a must-win state for Trump that has long been a Republican stronghold.

With Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Nevada also up in the air, the issue of proper vote counting is front and center.

Here are some livestreams of vote counts in key battleground areas.

Georgia

Philadelphia

