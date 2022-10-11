Final day to register for November election, make sure you’re eligible to vote

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tuesday is the final day to register to vote in the Nov. 8 general election, or to make sure your registration is in order.

You can register online with the state at RegistertoVoteFlorida.gov up until midnight, but you have to have all the important information ready to upload.

That includes having a Florida driver’s license or Florida identification card so you can add the number.

You can also register to vote in person at the following places:

At the driver’s license office

At a public library

At the Center for Independent Living

At WIC and DCF offices

Finally, you can also register at your county supervisor of elections office up until close of business Tuesday.

Time to check your status

If you think you’ve ever registered to vote in Florida, now is a good time to also check your status. If your voting records are not up to date you may have trouble at the polling precinct, and may even have to fill out a provisional ballot, which gives officials time to verify your records.

To check your status, you can go to RegistertoVoteFlorida.gov, or you can go to your county supervisor of elections website.

For more information on registering to vote, or checking your vote-by-mail status, head to this story: How to make sure you can vote in Florida’s November election.

County Supervisor of Elections websites