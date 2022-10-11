Sample ballots are going out across Central Florida. How to see yours online

ORLANDO, Fla. – Voters should check their mailboxes over the next couple of weeks for an important mailer that will help them before the November election.

Orange County’s supervisor of elections office said Tuesday it was sending out sample ballots. Other county elections supervisors are following suit.

A sample ballot shows you what you can expect on your official ballot come Election Day — what candidates and issues will be on it, how will it look, how they are listed. It’s a chance for you to learn who the candidates and issues are so you can study them and make an informed decision.

You are also allowed to mark the ballot and take it with you into the voting booth on Election Day so you already know how you plan on voting.

Your sample ballot will also have information about where you can vote either in early voting or on Election Day.

You can also check your sample ballot online at any time by going to the website for your county supervisor of elections. You can find that information below.

