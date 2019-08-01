Buying or selling online? Safely carry out exchanges at these Orlando-area spots

ORLANDO, Fla. - Many people these days are choosing to ditch the department stores and find a lot of their wants and needs by making private online purchases, but with growing sales comes the opportunity for the bad guy to ruin your exchange.
News 6 traffic safety expert Steven Montiero compiled a list of places around town where you can complete your purchase safely:
Orlando Police Department
1250 W. South St.
Orlando, FL 32805
Orange County Sheriff's Office
2500 W. Colonial Drive
Orlando, FL 32804
Osceola Sheriff's Office
2601 E. U.S. Highway 192
Kissimmee, FL 34744
University of Central Florida Police Department
3610 Libra Drive
Orlando, FL 32826
Maitland Police Department
1837 Fennel St, Maitland
"Now, although not every police department offers these locations, they tell me they are all considering the idea," Montiero said.
If you can’t make it to a police station, you can always consider your local bank. Not only do they have cameras, security and employees present, it's a great place to exchange money or verify the validity of the cash.
