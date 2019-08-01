Buying or selling online? Safely carry out exchanges at these Orlando-area spots

ORLANDO, Fla. - Many people these days are choosing to ditch the department stores and find a lot of their wants and needs by making private online purchases, but with growing sales comes the opportunity for the bad guy to ruin your exchange.

News 6 traffic safety expert Steven Montiero compiled a list of places around town where you can complete your purchase safely:

Orlando Police Department

1250 W. South St.

Orlando, FL 32805

Orange County Sheriff's Office

2500 W. Colonial Drive

Orlando, FL 32804

Osceola Sheriff's Office

2601 E. U.S. Highway 192

Kissimmee, FL 34744

University of Central Florida Police Department

3610 Libra Drive

Orlando, FL 32826

Maitland Police Department

1837 Fennel St, Maitland

"Now, although not every police department offers these locations, they tell me they are all considering the idea," Montiero said.

If you can’t make it to a police station, you can always consider your local bank. Not only do they have cameras, security and employees present, it's a great place to exchange money or verify the validity of the cash.

