Here's what the lines on the road really mean

ORLANDO, Fla. - For this week's Ride Along with Trooper Steve, Kyle submitted a good question about the markings on the roadway.

You will always find a solid white line to the furthest right of any roadway indicating the right shoulder. The yellow one you’ll always find located on the far left, indicating the left shoulder.

Anytime there is not a positive median barrier on a roadway, solid yellow lines are used to divide two-way traffic. These lines also indicate whether or not you are allowed to pass on this road way.

How do you know you can pass? The yellow line closest to you will either be solid or broken. If the closest line to you is broken, then you are allowed to pass. If it’s solid, then no passing is allowed.

The most common markings on the roadway are white broken lines. These are used simply to indicate travel lights. Now with Central Florida under complete construction we see a lot of solid white lines throughout our interstate system.

These are commonly located in heavy construction zones that include shifts to the left or shifts to the right. You will also find them as you approach an intersection. Solid white lines indicate to drivers that this is not a time to change lanes, rather stay the course and wait till you reenter broken white lines.

Improper or illegal lane changes here in Central Florida and throughout the state are considered a moving violation. These type of violations run in excess of $160 and three points on your driver's license.

