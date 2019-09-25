Here's where the free Kissimmee Connector shuttle service will take you

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Public transportation has come a long way in Central Florida, and Kissimmee is among the latest cities in the area to offer even more travel options to its residents.

The City of Kissimmee, in partnership with Lynx Transportation, has started the Kissimmee Connector. The grant-funded shuttle service is free to riders and highlights key spots throughout the city.

Running Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., the shuttle allows not only walkers, but also commuters on the SunRail system to expand their commute a little further without having to walk.

News 6 traffic safety expert Steven Montiero, a Central Florida native, noticed the updated transportation options and decided to get a closer look in this week's edition of his "Ride Along" segment.

"Growing up here in Central Florida, I have seen us go from no public transportation to the growth of Lynx and the development of SunRail, and when one local city chooses to go a little further with their public transportation, I have got to give them some kudos," Montiero said. "The City of Kissimmee, down in Osceola County, has done just that, keeping travelers connected with the Kissimmee Connector."

Starting at the main SunRail and Lynx transportation center, the shuttle has six other stops. Stops include Kissimmee Lakefront Park, Osceola Courthouse, Kissimmee City Hall, Osceola Regional Medical Center, AdventHealth Kissimmee and the county library.

City of Kissimmee public information officer Melissa Zayas-Moreno said the shuttle service has been running since January and is available to anyone, including visitors and residents.

