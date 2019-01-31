How does UCF's new Knight Ride service work? Trooper Steve puts it to the test

ORLANDO, Fla. - This edition of "Ride Along with Trooper Steve" brought News 6 traffic safety expert Steven Montiero to the University of Central Florida campus, where he got to test out the school's new Knight Ride service.

The Knight Ride is a new nighttime transportation option that was unveiled earlier this month to make sure anyone on campus has a safe way around once it gets dark.

Montiero wanted to see how it all worked, so he met up with junior Adriana Munao, who serves as the Knight Ride supervisor.

At Millican Hall on campus. Montiero asked Munao how he would go about getting from there to the UCF Police Department building.

Munao said students can call the number on the back of their UCF identification card, or look up the number for UCF Knight Ride. She said after making the call, the ride picks them up at their nearest pickup location, all of which are clearly marked around campus. The Knight Ride does not deviate from those pickup spots, according to Munao.

On average, the wait time for students to be picked up from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. range anywhere from 30 to 40 minutes, she said.

A common misconception, according to Munao, is that Knight Ride is a shuttle-type service.

Munao said it's actually more of a safety service, providing students with a trusted ride to and from their location at night and happens to be in direct contact with the university's Police Department.

"How would we know what the Knight Ride looks like?” Montiero asked.

Munao said the ride is completely decked out in black and gold, and clearly reads "Knight Ride" along its side.

There is another way for students to check whether they're being picked up by the right person.

Montiero noticed student driver Lionel Cummings Jr., a sophomore and proud Knight football player, was wearing a designated gray UCF collared shirt when he drove them around on campus. Munao said all drivers are required to wear that shirt.

Montiero, thanks to Munao and Cummings, arrived at the UCF Police Department building safely. He said the Knight Ride is one of the newest ways the university is working to get results for students and their safety.

If you're looking to catch a ride yourself, here are some other things you'll want to keep in mind:

Knight Ride services are not available when the university is closed.

The service operates from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Hours are extended during exam time to assist Knights staying up late to study on campus.

