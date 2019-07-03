'One at a time:' The key to a multilane change

ORLANDO, Fla. - If you driven on any multilane road, chances are you’ve seen people that don’t change lanes properly.

So how do you become part of the solution and not part of the problem? Let me tell you.

When you want to make a multilane change, the key is “one at a time." Going from the far right lane all the way over to the left travel lane in one movement is not proper.

Taking possession of one lane at time allows you as a driver to be completely aware of what’s going on around you and gives you opportunity to check your blind spots during each lane change.

Don’t forget that using your turning signal is not only useful, it's the law.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.