Traveling in the right lane could help prevent wrong-way crashes

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve conducts Ride Alongs to show Central Florida drivers how the rules of the road work.

"I probably say it every day: Stay out of the left lane," Trooper Steve said. "But what if I told you staying out of the left could save your life. Would you listen?

Trooper Steve said wrong-way fatal crashes have become an all-too regular occurrence in Central Florida.

"What if staying out of the left lane could lessen your chances from being hit? Would you stay in the right lane more often?" he asked.

He said most wrong-way drivers are impaired or simply dazed and confused.

"What lane are they in? Or better said, what lane do they think they are in?" Trooper Steve said. "They are thinking the right lane, their right lane -- your left lane."

The wrong-way driver is assuming they are headed in the proper direction, therefore, everything is flipped, he said.

"Of the wrong-way crashes I’ve investigated, they all occurred In the left lane," Trooper Steve said. "At the end of the day, I just want us all to be safe on the roads. This is done by following even the smallest of rules."



