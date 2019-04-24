Trooper Steve explains how to tackle Lake Holden sudden one-way road

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida drivers know a weird intersection or traffic pattern when they see one.

This week two News 6 viewers asked traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero to help them understand a one-way yield sign near Lake Holden that threw them for a loop.

Jane A. Lockett and Steve Dorr asked, "As I was getting lost around Lake Holden, I found a very strange intersection at Illiana Street and Wadsworth Avenue. One lane, with a stop sign near Dowling Estates. Why the strange road configuration?"

Drivers turning onto Wadsworth Avenue at Illiana Street or West Pinelock Avenue will arrive at a small section of the road where you are required to stop for “ONCOMING TRAFFIC," because the road narrows to one lane.

This sign is informing you that if traffic is already coming at you then you are required to wait. The same apply to a driver at the end of the bottleneck if you have already traveled into the single lane.

"This is the first time I have ever seen a traffic configuration like this but with some focus it's pretty easy to get through," Montiero said.

Drivers could think of treating this section of the road like they would a small covered bridge or another one-way road.



"The key to this is zero distractions and the rule of 'first to stop, first to go,'" Montiero said.

Although visually this may seem like a mess, taking a step back and just following the rules you already know will get you through it.

