British tourists visiting Orlando area don't mind missing royal wedding madness

ORLANDO, Fla. - In two days, the world will be watching the nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

While London prepares for the royal wedding, many British tourists visiting Orlando said they're glad they're on this side of the pond and avoiding all the madness.

Faye Button and her family are visiting Orlando from the U.K. They planned their trip more than a year ago, long before the royal couple announced their wedding.

"It's getting quite crazy," Button said.

They're spending their days leading up to the royal wedding at Walt Disney World. Button said they're OK with being an ocean away from all the marriage mayhem.

"I know the school the girls are in, they're having a royal party tomorrow. They're having a picnic. They will be celebrating," Button said.

Joe Brown and his father also didn't plan their trip to escape the wedding craziness, but they're glad to get away from it all.

"It's a big thing over there. It gets a bit too much to handle sometimes because there's so much about it," Brown said. "So much on the telly about it and so much merchandise comes out, so much to handle at once."

Officials with Visit Orlando, the official tourism association for Orlando, said it is too early to know how many British tourists are visiting Orlando to avoid the royal nuptials.

Agency officials said the City Beautiful welcomed 6.15 million international visitors in 2017.

"The U.K. remains Orlando's No. 1 overseas market with more than 1 million visitors in 2017," George Aguel, president and CEO of Visit Orlando, said. "We greatly appreciate our British visitors, as they truly have a long-held special connection with our Orlando destination."

Many British tourists said they were surprised to learn Americans are so excited about the royal wedding.

"It's just because it's brand-new for you. Obviously you don't have a royal family, so I can imagine that you'll just be loving it and very involved in it," Button said.

There are several locations across Central Florida hosting royal wedding watch parties, including The Pub Orlando. The restaurant is opening at 6 a.m. Saturday to host a special brunch and serve a traditional British breakfast, along with American favorites.

Server Marc Chevalier said many of his British customers are happy they aren't back home and dealing with the wedding craziness, while his American customers can't wait to watch the royal wedding.

"I've gotten phone calls this morning at 9:30 when I came to open, asking us if we're going to have the wedding on TV and what time we're opening," Chevalier said. "And for Americans to be calling, wanting to come in at 6 a.m., for some people that's a big deal."

Click here to find out where you can watch the royal wedding or participate in events around the Orlando area that will make supporters feel royal. Follow full coverage online at ClickOrlando.com/royals and see the local TV listings here.





