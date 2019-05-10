Disney created the sweetest gift for Harry, Meghan and Archie

Harry and Meghan pose with their newborn son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Getting in on the celebration of the royal baby’s recent birth is something that's taken over the world, including Disney.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that their son was born on May 6, then revealed to the world they'd named him Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

While the rest of us are sending well wishes and thoughts via social media to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Archie, Disney took its well wishes a bit further.

To celebrate Harry and Meghan's new bundle of joy, Disney created a Winnie the Pooh animation for the family.

The mini video shows Winnie the Pooh carrying a book with a crown on it as he walks through trees, fields and crosses over a stream before reaching Windsor Castle. Then, we see Pooh sitting next to Meghan as she rocks in a chair and reads to Archie, with Harry standing right next to her.

To celebrate the birth of Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, @Disney have created a special Winnie-the-Pooh animation as a gift for Harry and Meghan. The short was hand-painted in watercolour by Disney’s senior principal artist Kim Raymond. Really special🎨 pic.twitter.com/PrY5wlMeBQ — Omid Scobie (@scobie) May 9, 2019

Kim Raymond, Disney's senior principal artist, created the animation by hand with watercolor, according to a royal commentator.

Raymond told Royal Central, “The heart-warming story is a touching gift from Disney to the proud new parents, depicting the world’s favourite bear delivering a special hum to their new son.”

We can think of few gifts as sweet as this.

