Here's how royals have announced pregnancies over years

We are mere weeks, if not less, from seeing the newest member of the British royal family. As the excitement builds, we thought it would be fun to look back and see how not only Meghan and Harry made their pregnancy announcement, but how others did, as well.

Meghan Markle

On Oct. 15, 2018, @kensingtonroyal made the official announcement that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be expecting their first child in the spring of 2019.



The announcement came five months after the couple wed at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Kate Middleton

Getty Images (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

In December 2012, a few months short of William and Kate’s two-year anniversary, St. James’s Palace announced the couple was expecting their first child.

Though the pregnancy was announced earlier than planned due to Kate being hospitalized for severe morning sickness, a spokesperson said, in part, “Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting a baby.

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Harry and members of both families are delighted with the news.”

Kate delivered Prince George on July 22, 2013.

Much like her first pregnancy, Harper's Bazaar reports, Kensington Palace broke the news of her second early due to her acute morning sickness.

The news was made official on Sept. 8, 2014, and a tweet from the official residence of Prince Charles and Camilla was posted.

The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news that Their Royal Highnesses are expecting their second child — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) September 8, 2014

Princess Charlotte was born May 2, 2015.

In her third and most recent pregnancy, Kate again had to receive care for severe morning sickness.

On Sept. 4, 2017, Kensington Palace announced the pregnancy and stated, "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased” to announce they would be having a third child.

Prince Louis was born April 23, 2018.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child pic.twitter.com/DZCheAj1RM — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 4, 2017

Princess Diana

Getty Images (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Allsport)

On Nov. 5, 1981, almost four months after her July marriage to Prince Charles, Buckingham Palace announced Princess Diana’s first pregnancy.

The palace made the announcement, and People magazine quickly reported the news, speaking of well-wishers, celebration banners in the streets and how Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ announcement “set a new mark for informality.”

Prince William was born June 21, 1982.

People magazine once again reported on the palace’s February 1984 announcement of Princess Diana’s second pregnancy, saying that she flaunted it and seemed happier and healthier than during her first pregnancy.

She delivered Prince Henry Charles Albert David on Sept. 15, 1984.

Queen Elizabeth

Getty Images (Photo by Getty Images)

It wasn’t exactly announced that the queen was pregnant, but instead, a statement was released in 1948 that said, “Her Royal Highness the Princess Elizabeth will undertake no public engagements after the end of June,” according to a New York Times article.

Prince Charles was then born Nov. 14, 1948.

Queen Elizabeth’s subsequent pregnancies were dealt with in much the same way -- fairly lackluster, but she always announced she'd be taking time off from royal engagements.

Princess Anne was born Aug. 15, 1950, Prince Andrew was born Feb. 19, 1960 and Prince Edward was born March 10, 1964.

Princess Anne

Getty Images Princess Anne with daughter Zara Phillips Tindall and Peter Phillips. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Princess Anne wasn’t shy about finding motherhood and pregnancy boring, joking that it is an “occupational hazard of being a wife."

Her first child and son, Peter Phillips, was born Nov. 15, 1977. Her second child, a daughter, came May 15, 1981.

Autumn Phillips

Getty Images Autumn and Peter Phillips. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Imag

Peter Phillips and his wife, Autumn, announced they were expecting their first child via a representative: “Peter and Autumn Phillips are delighted to confirm they are expecting a baby … The queen and the duke of Edinburgh, as well as Autumn’s family, have been informed and are delighted with the news."

The couple made Queen Elizabeth a great-grandmother after their daughter, Savannah, was born Dec. 29, 2010.

Two years later, the palace confirmed Autumn was pregnant with her second child, stating that the family was delighted.

Isla was born March 29, 2012.

Zara Tindall

Getty Images (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

A statement from Buckingham Palace in 2013 confirmed a baby was on the way for Zara Tindall, the daughter of Princess Anne, and her husband, Mike Tindall.

“Mr. and Mrs. Mike Tindall are very pleased to announce that Zara Tindall is expecting a baby in the new year,” the statement read.

Mia was born Jan. 17, 2014.

The couple announced they were expecting their second child after a 2016 miscarriage.

Mike and Zara welcomed Lena on June 18, 2018.

Sarah Ferguson

Getty Images Princess Beatrice, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and Princess Eugenie on September 12, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Paul Grover - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Prince Andrew’s wife, Sarah Ferguson, was taking a helicopter flying lesson when her first pregnancy was announced.

“The duke and duchess of York are very pleased to announce that the duchess is expecting a baby in August,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

She gave birth to Princess Beatrice on Aug. 8, 1988.

Princess Eugenie came March 23, 1990.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex

Getty Images Prince Edward and wife Sophie pose with their new baby outside Frimley Park Hospital on Nov. 23, 2003. (Photo by Pool/Getty Images)

According to Harper’s Bazaar, a traditional statement was issued from the palace when Sophie, Prince Edward’s wife, revealed she was pregnant.

“Their Royal Highness The Earl and Countess of Wessex are very pleased to announce that The Countess of Wessex is expecting a baby in December,” the announcement read.

Lady Louise Windsor was born Nov. 8, 2003.

The Countess of Wessex went on to have a son, James, on Dec. 17, 2007, after having complications in previous pregnancies.

Graham Media Group 2019