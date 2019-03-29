How is Meghan Markle winding down her pregnancy?

If all goes according to plan, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will welcome their first child likely in the next month or so.

The royal couple never released a firm due date, but most reports agree that the baby is likely expected in late April.

So, how is Markle, a glowing mom-to-be, keeping busy these days?

A source close to the couple spoke with Elle about that very topic, saying Markle is feeling great. She will continue working just a bit longer before taking a well-deserved break from royal engagements.

“The Duchess of Sussex is winding down her schedule by end of March,” the article says. “Though sources say she may do one more public engagement before the baby is due, Meghan has been holding several meetings privately related to her humanitarian work. Meghan had one such meeting last week.”

The royal couple also will move, which doesn’t sound very appealing toward the end of a pregnancy, although it seems as though this was beyond Markle and Prince Harry’s control.

The pair is slated to leave Kensington Palace -- which is also the estate where Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children live -- and move into Frogmore Cottage.

Royal commentator Emily Andrews, of The Sun, tweeted about the Frogmore Cottage delays earlier in the week.

Update on #frogmorecottage: Harry & Meghan were due to move in this week just gone, but their move has been delayed by three weeks or so. The renovation work has been huge to turn this mini-mansion back into a family home so it’s no real surprise that builders fell behind 1/4 — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) March 24, 2019

"Harry and Meghan kept changing their minds on design aspects, putting the builders back (like all homeowners ever -- they want it to be perfect!)," Andrews also said, according to published reports.

Elle reports that Frogmore Cottage is a 10-bedroom house given to the couple by the queen. The home “has more space for children” and Markle and Prince Harry even had their second wedding reception there, with the wedding ceremony itself nearby at Windsor Castle.

