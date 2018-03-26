Invitations on the way for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's royal wedding

Hands hold invitations just printed at the workshop of Barnard and Westwood for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding on March 22, 2018 in London, England. The couple will marry in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19. (Photo…

With just 8 weeks until Meghan Markle and Prince Harry officially tie the knot, one more task can be crossed off on their to do list: sending out the invitations.

Kensington Palace announced Thursday that invitations for the royal nuptials were on their way to 600 lucky guests for the May 19 wedding.

"Invitations to the wedding of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have been issued in the name of His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales,” a tweet from the palace's Twitter account said.

According to USA Today, the couples went with an English card stock with gold and black American-made ink, an adorable nod to the couple themselves.

While 600 guests are invited to the wedding at St. George’s Chapel and the lunchtime reception hosted by the queen, only 200 guests are invited to the private reception at the Frogmore House royal residence, hosted by Prince Charles.

No specific details of who is on this special guest list have been revealed, but that hasn’t stopped people from whispering about who got the special invite to the wedding of the year.

Of course, Elton John is expected to be a guest at the wedding. John was famously good friends with Princess Diana and performed his song “Candle In The Wind” in dedication to her.

Many are also wondering if Donald Trump will end up getting an invitation to the wedding. According to reports, Trump wasn’t invited to the big day so politics and protest wouldn’t overshadow the actual wedding, but we won’t believe anything until we see it from Trump’s twitter account.

Another name that has been floating around is if former President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama will get an invite. Surely if Obama gets an invite and not Trump we will see a firestorm of tweets from the President.

Who do you think will get invited to the special day? Serena Williams? Ed Sheeran? Let us know in the comments.

