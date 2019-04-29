Is royal baby here yet? Social media posts from royal family cause momentary stir

Don’t scare us like that, royal family!

Between @theroyalfamily’s Instagram and Twitter accounts, many people were thrown for a loop Monday morning.

For anyone who woke up only to check social media and come across baby pictures from the royal family -- you weren’t alone, if you panicked and thought, “How did I miss this news?”

I was so thrilled to see the work supported by @qejubileetrust in action today screening & saving premature babies’ sight from Retinopathy of Prematurity. Congratulations to @MoHFW_INDIA, @thePHFI & the Trust for creating this remarkable legacy for the people of India.



- Sophie pic.twitter.com/INV7L3qb0a — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 29, 2019

In case you've been living under a rock, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first child is seemingly due any day now, but we’re here to confirm that these photos had nothing to do with Baby Sussex.

The images in question show Sophie, Countess of Wessex, visiting newborns in programs supported by the Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Trust that help tackle avoidable blindness in premature babies in India.

The countess is Prince Edward’s wife. In one photo, she's shown in protective clothing and a hairnet, lovingly smiling at a baby.

Needless to say, once you read the captions and wipe those groggy eyes, yes, it becomes quite apparent that this couldn’t be the newest member of the royal family.

But still, this might have been alarming, considering it’s the second false alarm in just a few days.

is that the royal baby from Harry? What about the Baby, is it still not born yet. — Gundi (@GundiGandhi) April 29, 2019

On Friday, an ambulance sighting near Meghan and Harry's home caused some fans to believe the Duchess of Sussex had gone into labor.

So now you might understand why the Monday photo, posted by Buckingham Palace’s official social media account, caused a momentary stir.

Woke up to a picture of a baby on the #royalfamily Instagram page and my ❤️ stopped.



While we wait for the #royalbaby, #HappyAnniversary to #kateandwilliam and a photo covering the #royalwedding from 8 years ago. Time flies! pic.twitter.com/u1FV1aZMjH — Imogen Lloyd Webber (@illoydwebber) April 29, 2019

By the way: on Friday, the local ambulance service serving Windsor confirmed to People magazine that the vehicle spotted near Frogmore Cottage was just one of its training ambulances.

It’s unlikely Markle would require an ambulance.

