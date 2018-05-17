LIVE UPDATES: News 6 royal reporters explore London ahead of royal wedding

LONDON - Hi, News 6 followers! It's Bri Volz here with Loren Korn. Well, it’s actually just Bri watching Loren sleep—finally. I’m writing this while on our flight to London, which is going to bring a LOT of fun updates here and to the rest of our Royals page.

We’re keeping you updated on all the celebrations taking place across the pond ahead of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s big day Saturday on News 6, ClickOrlando.com/Royals and on Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram. Continue checking all platforms for live updates and fun stories from London.

But before we can appreciate all that, I figured I’d walk you through the mess of a trip we’ve had so far—for your entertainment purposes, of course.

If you’ve been watching our Facebook live videos on the News 6 page, you’ve probably already been cracking up at our situation or just genuinely feeling bad for us because of our unfortunate luck. Either way, it’s been quite the show.

Where should I start? Well, here’s a brief timeline (EST through Wednesday; BST begins Thursday in London):

Tuesday

3 p.m. — Loren and I left Orlando for JFK airport in New York, where we planned to make a connecting flight to London at 7 p.m.

Loren Korn and Brianna Volz prepare to board their flight at Orlando International Airport.

4:30 p.m. — Our pilot tells us JFK is not allowing us to land right away due to dangerous weather, but that we would hover in the air for a bit to see if they reopen.

5 p.m. — We should be landing at JFK. Instead, our pilot tells us we’re being diverted to Richmond, Virginia to refuel since JFK is still closed.

6 p.m. — We’re staying hopeful as we hang outside the airport in Richmond, because it’s only a 40-minute flight to New York. We could still make it.

7 p.m. — We watch our flight to London take off using the Delta mobile app. The pilot in Richmond tells us he hopes we’ll get an update in an hour about when we can fly to JFK, but suggests we get comfortable since he’s already ordered himself a pizza.

7:05 p.m. — Loren and I sit at a bar and wait three hours for a glass of wine and salads while we check the app every few minutes. It wasn’t so bad, since at least two other flights were stuck there and we made friends with the passengers. They joined us for a Facebook live and waited for their announcements.

11:30 p.m. — Passengers on our flight debate renting cars and driving to New York, but our calm, cool and always collected pilot tells us he thinks we’ll still leave sometime soon and suggests everyone grabs one more drink.

11:35 p.m. — The bartender closes the bar the second we walk in. A passenger on our flight gets a text saying our plane is boarding and that we need to go back.

11:40 p.m. — Everyone pours back onto the plane and sits tight until we take off.

Wednesday

2 a.m. — We land in New York only to find that we can’t get on a flight to London until 6 p.m. Wednesday, we can’t get our checked luggage, which have all of our belongings in them, until we arrive in London and the only hotel that had openings near the airport had a single-bed room for $999.

4 a.m. — I accept the fact that I’ll be sleeping on the airport floor, so I do. Loren watches because she can’t sleep. One of our friends we met in Virginia roughs it with us in the B terminal until she catches a flight at 6 a.m.

10 a.m. — We begin our unsuccessful day of floating around the airport in search of an internet connection.

12 p.m. — We start to lose the faith. Our waiter at an airport restaurant lets us crash in one of his comfortable booths for hours to get some work done.

Waiter Freddy lets Brianna Volz and Loren Korn crash in his booth at the JFK airport in New York after the royal reporters missed their connecting flight to London.

5:30 p.m. — We check in to make sure we’re actually on the 6 p.m. flight. An airline employee tells us we won’t be able to get on a flight until next week. Loren’s face turns from sleepy and pitiful to evil. I start to cry. He tells us he’s kidding and that he gave us seats with extra leg room for our troubles. We forgive him.

6 p.m. — The same man who joked we wouldn’t be on the plane tells us our luggage may not be on the plane with us. We wait for him to say he’s kidding. He never does. We board anyway.

Thursday:

8 a.m. — We land in London, where the time is five hours ahead of Orlando. Bri's bag doesn't, but who's shocked? Oh well, let the fun begin!

Noon — Loren and Bri head straight to Windsor to capture the crowds surrounding the castle. It was easy to meet all kinds of characters: some from the U.S., many locals and others from all parts of the world. The entire town is decked out with reminders of the royal wedding to come.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry can be seen in nearly every window of every business, with their faces on every type of memorabilia imaginable. A cardboard cutout of the couple even greeted us at the front of our hotel.

12:30 p.m. — Some of the youngest and maybe the most adorable royal fanatics were sitting just outside the castle enjoying their popsicles when we ran into them. The 3 and 4-year-old boys waved their country's flag with pride, giving us all the royal information we needed to know.

1 p.m. — A Connecticut woman and a few of her friends who have been camping just across the street from Windsor Castle since Tuesday were getting a lot of attention Thursday afternoon. The women said they won't be moved, no matter how chilly it gets at night or how busy it is each day. They've loved getting to meet the crowds and we loved getting to meet them. Here's a peek at their campsite:

2 p.m. — Crowds continue to pour into the streets as last-minute preparations are underway. The path leading to the castle seems to be surrounded by more and more people as the day progresses. Locals said Windsor doesn't usually see a crowd like the one seen Thursday, so they enjoy seeing the new faces and love what it's doing for their economy.

3 p.m. — Loren and Bri arrive back at the hotel to get some work done and ... surprise. Bri's luggage has made its debut!

