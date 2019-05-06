Prince Harry embodies every proud new dad, offers sweet words about wife, son

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, speaks to the media at Windsor Castle on Monday following the birth of his son (Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images).

The newest member of the royal family has arrived: a son, born to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the duke and duchess of Sussex.

Prince Harry, 34, stepped away from royal father duty just briefly to speak with members of the media.

“This little baby is absolutely to die for. I'm just over the moon," he told reporters Monday outside Frogmore Cottage, the couple’s home not far from Windsor Castle, according to the Associated Press. “We’re both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everybody out there. It’s been amazing, so we just wanted to share this with everybody."

Prince Harry said Markle, 37, and the boy are doing "incredibly well."

"How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension," Harry gushed.

Harry said he planned to make another announcement, probably in two days’ time, “so everyone can see the baby.”

It’s expected they will pose for a family picture at that point.

This marks the first interracial baby in the monarchy’s recent history. The newborn sits just behind Prince Harry in line to the British throne -- in the seventh spot. It’s unclear if he’ll get a royal title.

The baby, whose name still hasn’t been announced, arrived at 5:26 a.m. May 6. Prince Harry was said to have been there, and then the royals announced the birth on a recently created Instagram account a short time later.

The infant weighs 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, is with the couple as well at Frogmore Cottage.

The royal pregnancy was announced in October 2018, and for months, people only knew the couple were due in spring 2019. Eventually, Markle told the public when she was six months along, meaning we were able to assume the baby would arrive in late April or early May.

Prince Harry and Markle are coming up on their one-year anniversary, as they wed in May 2018.

“More details will be shared in the forthcoming days,” the Instagram post announcing the birth says.

The baby is Queen Elizabeth II’s eighth great-grandchild. Harry is the younger son of Prince Charles, heir to the throne, and the late Princess Diana, who died in a Paris car crash in 1997. The child will be eligible for dual British-U.S. citizenship if Markle and Prince Harry want to go through the application process.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

