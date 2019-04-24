Royal family shares first birthday photos of Prince Louis and OMG he is so cute

It's hard to believe that little Prince Louis, the third and youngest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton, is celebrating his first birthday already.

Just like any other 1-year-old, Prince Louis got his photograph taken and he is beyond adorable.

The official Instagram for the royal couple, aka the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, shared three photos of Prince Louis on Monday. The family posted the photos with this caption: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share three new photographs of Prince Louis ahead of his first birthday tomorrow. The photographs were taken earlier this month by The Duchess at their home in Norfolk."

That's right, besides being the Duchess of Cambridge and the likely queen, Kate Middleton is also a budding photographer. Who knew? The real question is whether she's available to take more photos of babies. She's got a great eye for it!

We weren't kidding when we said he was an adorable little nugget, right?

This isn't Prince Louis' first time showing up on his parents' Instagram page, either. The little guy made an appearance back in December when they shared a happy family photo, and again when he was christened.

This also didn't mark the first time the Duchess of Cambridge shared personal photos of her children.

Middleton posted a photo that she took of Princess Charlotte and infant Prince Louis on Charlotte's birthday last year. Imagine if she had her own personal Instagram account? It'd be royal baby spam all the time and we wouldn't even care.

Prince Louis' birthday comes just days before Meghan Markle is rumored to give birth to the newest member of the royal family.

Many people are hoping (and betting) the baby will be a girl and named Diana. If so, grab the tissues now!

