Royal wedding costs how much!? Some of world's most expensive weddings

The royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is quickly approaching -- and it's likely to be an expensive one.

Bride Book estimates the May 19 wedding will cost about £32 million (or in excess of $45.8 million, according to Business Insider), with most of the budget going toward security (an estimated $43 million). Taking away the potential costs of security, the cost could be about $2.8 million.

In comparison, Kate Middleton and Prince William's wedding in 2011 cost about £23.7 million (or $34 million), according to Business Insider, and Prince Charles and Lady Diana's wedding in 1981 cost about $48 million ($110 million when adjusted for inflation).

But royal weddings aren't the only weddings to break the bank. Brides.com recently broke down the world's most expensive weddings. Below is a look at some of those weddings and how much they cost:

Compare the estimated costs of these weddings to the average cost of a wedding for couples in the U.S., which is just over $33,000, according to The Knot 2017 Real Weddings Study. That cost includes the ring, but excludes the honeymoon.

