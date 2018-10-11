Second biggest royal wedding of the year is happening this weekend

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in the Picture Gallery at Buckingham Palace after they announced their engagement. (Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The whole world was watching when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wed in May, but there’s another royal wedding on the horizon this weekend that will be worth watching.

Princess Eugenie of York will marry fiancé Jack Brooksbank.

Not sure why that matters? Here's why: Eugenie is the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth and ninth in line to the crown -- just three spots behind Harry. She's also the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

You may remember when Eugenie and her sister, Princess Beatrice, made waves at the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding in their over-the-top fascinators.

Princess Eugenie of York (L) and Princess Beatrice of York arrive to attend the Royal Wedding of Prince William to Catherine Middleton at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

So let's be real -- this event will not be just your run-of-the-mill wedding. And lucky us -- we’ll have an opportunity to watch it here in the United States on Friday morning.

Here are a few tidbits about Eugenie and Jack to know before the nuptials begin:

The couple will exchange vows at St. George’s Chapel, the same spot where Harry and Meghan held their ceremony.

Also like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Beatrice and Jack have invited 1,200 members of the public into the Windsor Castle grounds for the ceremony, which was shaved down from the more than 100,000 applications the Buckingham Palace received from people wanting to attend, according to the BBC.

Princess Eugenie wears a ring containing a padparadscha sapphire surrounded by diamonds as she poses with Jack Brooksbank in the Picture Gallery at Buckingham Palace after they announced their engagement. (Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA…

The couple will take a similar carriage ride through Windsor following the ceremony, but will refrain from going up the Long Walk like the Duke and Duchess did in May.

The BBC reports the queen will hold a reception for the couple in Windsor in the afternoon, with other additional evening celebrations taking place.

Of the 800 guests invited to watch the ceremony, much of the British royal family is expected to be in attendance, including Harry, Meghan, William and Kate, along with a few famous faces that include George and Amal Clooney, David and Victoria Beckham, model Cara Delevingne and singer Ellie Goulding, among others.

It's also worth mentioning that Andrea Bocelli, a world-renowned classical star, will perform during the service.

And we can watch it all right here across the pond!

So let's get to the important stuff. Where and how can you watch the I do's?

TLC will broadcast the wedding at 4:25 a.m. ET, but for those who need slightly more beauty sleep, the network will be rebroadcasting the wedding at 7:25 a.m. ET.

Graham Media Group 2018