WATCH LIVE: Royal wedding: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle get married

WINDSOR, England - When Meghan Markle walks down the aisle of Windsor's St. George's Chapel to meet her groom, Prince Harry, it will be the start of a wedding unlike any the British royal family has seen before.

The couple will marry in St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle, and they're expected to exchange vows at 7 a.m. ET.

[NOTE: All times approximate.]

Around 8 a.m. ET, the newlyweds will leave Windsor Castle in a carriage for a two-mile procession along High Street in Windsor before returning to the castle by the Long Walk.

[LIVE UPDATES: Royal News 6 reporters travel to England for wedding]

You can watch a livestream of the events on ClickOrlando.com in the media player above.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.