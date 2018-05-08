Watch royal wedding on big screen, movie theaters to play full coverage

Select movie theaters will play Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s nuptials on their wedding day.

Florida theaters, including two in the Orlando area, will play more than 3 hours of royal wedding coverage as part of a BritBox and Fathom Events presentation.

The big day happens May 19 at St. George's Chapel at noon (7 a.m. ET), but movie theaters will play the wedding events at 10 a.m. ET.

Tickets are around the same price as regular movie admission.



Winter Park Village 20 and Disney Springs 24 in Lake Buena Vista will stream a collection of British TV, via BBC and ITV, according to Fathom Events.



Click here to purchase tickets and watch the royal wedding in style with friends and family.

News 6 is also sending a team to London to keep up with the events and celebrations ahead of the big day.

