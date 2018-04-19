What was on menu at previous royal weddings?

The first cut made by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in the royal wedding cake is photographed before it goes on display at Buckingham Palace during the annual summer opening on July 20, 2011 in London, England. The cake was featured in…

Although it's been revealed who will be making the cake for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, it's unknown what the food and drink offerings will entail.

With a month to go until the big day on Saturday, May 19, let's take a look back at what was served at some previous royal weddings.

(By the way, we recommend reading this on a full stomach!)

Let's first head back nearly a century ago to 1923 to the wedding of Prince Albert (later King George VI) and Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, the queen mother. There, Food & Wine said, guests were served dishes that were named for members of the royal family, such as Suprèmes de Saumon Reine Mary (a salmon dish), Côtelettes d’Agneau Prince Albert (lamb cutlets) and Fraises Duchesse Elizabeth (strawberries and cream).

Moving ahead in the 20th century, a fish dish and a strawberry dessert were also served at the wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer, Princess of Wales, in 1981. Specifically, according to The Wedding Community, Quenelles de Barbue Cardinal (fish), Princess de Galles Supreme de Voilaille (chicken stuffed with fine lamb mousse) and Fraises and Crème Caillee (strawberries and cream) were served.

For the 2011 wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, a number of finger foods were served. In fact, according to The Spruce, roughly 10,000 canapés were prepared by a team of 21 chefs. These include Cornish crab salad on lemon blini, Scottish smoked salmon rose on beetroot blini and miniature Yorkshire pudding with roast fillet of beef and horseradish mousse.

