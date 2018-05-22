What's next for Prince Harry and Meghan?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released official photographs taken on their wedding day by renowned fashion and portrait photographer Alexi Lubomirski.

LONDON - The long-awaited royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is over, so what’s next for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex?

Traditionally, the days after a royal wedding are spent in a more private manner as an opportunity for the couple to recharge. But we all know Harry and Meghan are anything but traditional, which would explain why they’ve chosen to postpone their honeymoon until later this year.

Instead, the couple are already assuming their royal duties together, making their first appearance at a royal engagement as a married couple Tuesday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen outside Buckingham Palace for the event in a photo shared to the royal family’s official Twitter account.

This was The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first engagement as a married couple and Their Royal Highnesses met people representing The Prince's Patronages at Buckingham Palace. #PrinceandPatron pic.twitter.com/BdWVyXfWye — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 22, 2018

Their royal highnesses’s agenda in the days to come isn’t exactly clear, but here’s what we know so far:

Duchess won’t be acting

Meghan, a former American actress, chose to end her acting career by leaving her role in the TV show “Suits” earlier this year. She has instead chosen to pursue her passion for serving others and an advocate for women and equal rights. Meghan and Harry have already spent time visiting organizations together across the U.K. since their engagement, as Harry is also known to be passionate about charity work.

Honeymoon in the works

Details about when and where their honeymoon might happen aren’t known, but, according to Yahoo.com, one is expected to take place rather soon. Both Harry and Meghan are partial to traveling to Africa, making it a possibility their honeymoon destination could be somewhere there, according to the Telegraph.

Other rumors have explored Botswana, a country the couple visited in 2016 for a camping trip after only going on two dates, and Namibia, since they’ll likely be looking to enjoy a private vacation after the excitement surrounding the wedding, according to the publication.

A staycation could also be a possibility, which isn’t unheard of for royal couples, as Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip enjoyed one in 1947 while staying at Broadlands House in Hampshire, the Telegraph wrote.

Residing at Kensington Palace

According to the royal family’s official website, Harry and Meghan will live in Kensington Palace together, where they have resided since their November engagement.

But they are expected to make a bit of a move. The couple currently live in Nottingham Cottage, which is the smallest of the palace’s multiple residences, with two bedrooms and a private garden, according to the Telegraph.

Planned trips

Though travel opportunities could present themselves before, the couple’s first international assignment, as of now, is expected in October with a Commonwealth tour, Yahoo.com reported.

The tour will reportedly begin in Australia, where Harry will open his annual Invictus Games for wounded warriors, before the couple travels to New Zealand, Tonga and Fiji.

It’s hard to predict what will come next for the unpredictable royal couple. Knowing them, they’ll have many surprises for followers of the royal family in the months to come. In the meantime, let’s hope “enjoy time as newlyweds” is somewhere on their to-do list.

