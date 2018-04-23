Why ‘Spilling Royal Tea' is the royal wedding podcast you need in your life

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the first annual Royal Foundation Forum held at Aviva on Feb. 28, 2018, in London, England. Under the theme "Making a Difference Together," the event will showcase the programmes run or initiated by The…

Besides having one of the best podcast names out there, “Spilling Royal Tea” (say it super fast and you’ll get why it’s such a great title) does an excellent job of introducing listeners to the wild world that is Britan's royal family, all the while spilling some extra hot tea that you won’t find anywhere else.

Hosted by TMZ’s unofficial royal correspondent Sean Mandell and fancy British actor Craig Robert Young, (an American and a Brit, just like the happy couple themselves) each episode of "Spilling Royal Tea" delves into a different topic related to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s big day.

While gossiping about who is going to get an invite to the royal wedding, or who will design Markle’s dress, can be trivial, Mandell and Young bring historical context and a certain nuance that make this podcast more than just a total gossip session — it's an archival journey through royal weddings, then and now.

Episode 3 really hits its stride when the hosts discuss if royals can be political, and what kind of repercussions have happened when past royals voiced their opinions. The hosts take you through Queen Victoria’s refusal to have new ladies in waiting from a different political party, to Edward VIII, who famously caused a constitutional crisis by proposing marriage to Wallis Simpson, an American who was divorced from her first husband and was divorcing from her second, to when Princess Diana visited HIV/AIDS patients in the hospital in the early ‘90s. In 2018, these acts may not seem political, but at the time, they were extremely controversial.

Other topics include Markle speaking out about supporting #MeToo, when Harry met Meghan, and why Prince Harry doesn’t want to sign a prenuptial agreement.

We still have a few more weeks until the big day, so you have plenty of time to catch up on the episodes that are already available. Of course, more episodes will be released as the wedding gets closer, including an episode to wrap up everything after the wedding is officially over.

