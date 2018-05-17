Windsor Castle buzzing with royal wedding excitement

WINDSOR, England - News 6 arrived at Windsor Castle on Thursday and there is excitement in the air ahead of the royal wedding this weekend.

Tourists and locals filled the streets of Windsor to celebrate the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

"Everywhere you go, that's all everybody's talking about. The shops that I've been in, every pub that we've gone to," said Niki Swatski, from Pennsylvania.

Swatski said she hopped on a plane as soon as she heard Prince Harry was marrying American actress Meghan Markle.

"I'm going into this shop right now to buy my friend a commemorative tea towel because back home, she's going to be watching on TV and she's super jealous of me being here, so I'm bringing her a tea towel," Swatski said.

Locals said they have already spotted the happy couple, driving through town.

"We've got a pub here, locally, and there was a police presence outside the pub, so they went outside and Harry and Meghan were just going past," said Sara Jackson, of Windsor, England. "Well, they were stopped outside, actually, looking very happy. He was waving and she was looking very sweet, cuddled up next to him."

Vendors sold memorabilia at every corner of Windsor Castle, except for one that was occupied by Donna Werner, from Connecticut, who is holding her spot for Saturday.

"We've got the perfect location. We've got the castle right behind. Procession is going to begin right through those gates," said Donna Werner, of Connecticut. "We've been sleeping on the streets for two nights and we have two more nights to go. We're excited!"

Werner said this will be the third royal wedding she has watched.

"I came to Andrew and Fergie's wedding, and I also came to William and Kate's wedding," she said. "I just wanted to see Diana's second son get married."

News 6 reporters Loren Korn and Brianna Volz are on location in Windsor for the royal wedding on Saturday. Follow their coverage on News 6 and ClickOrlando.com/royals.

