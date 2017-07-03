Experience Fireworks at the Fountain through 360-degree camera

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 and the city of Orlando celebrated the 4th of July at Lake Eola on Tuesday, and you can experience the show in a very unique way.

News 6 livestreamed the fireworks using 360-degree cameras, allowing users on ClickOrlando.com to see the show like never before in real time.

News 6 hopes you had a fun and safe Independence Day!

Having trouble viewing? To interact with 360 view, open in Chrome or Firefox browser.